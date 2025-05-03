Cybersecurity gains momentum: Kamikamica

Fiji is no longer just talking about cybersecurity, it’s finally acting on it.

The government says the country’s cyber defenses, once described as “infant,” are now getting serious attention and international recognition.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica told Parliament that real progress is being made, including Fiji’s ratification of the Budapest Convention and the establishment of Fiji CERT with Australian support.

Kamikamica says a key achievement is the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Australia in 2024 which gives Fiji access to expert support during cyber-attacks.

“We’ve already had two visits into Canberra collaborating very closely with the Australian cybersecurity authorities, Honorable Speaker. What does that mean? It actually means that we will be able to leverage both their expertise and knowledge in terms of cyber issues.”

Kamikamica adds Fiji’s cybersecurity is now coordinated, active, and backed by international support, with ongoing national security planning and strengthened defenses through its partnership with Australia.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu argues that cyber security is not new, claiming past governments had frameworks in place and warns that Fiji’s agencies still operate in silos with separate protocols.

“Cyber, as it exists in Fiji, it’s compartmentalized. The Reserve Bank of Fiji has its own protocols on cyber. So are the other agencies, the banks and so forth.”

Seruiratu also questioned the Minister for Communication on how the lack of coordination in cyber security frameworks will be tackled in the national security strategy.

In response, Kamikamica states that the government will collaborate with security authorities on both offensive and defensive cyber security, developing the appropriate frameworks for advancement.

