CWM work gains momentum

Work on the long-awaited refurbishment of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is progressing in phases, with health officials aiming to restore key services despite public skepticism.

Health Minister Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu toured the facility yesterday, inspecting several critical areas including the West Wing, kitchen, pediatric ward, and operating theatres.

The visit comes as questions have been raised over the pace and visibility of the upgrades. But according to hospital staff, real changes are taking shape.

Team Leader Rup Mani, who has served at CWM for more than ten years, says the refurbished kitchen has already made a noticeable impact.

The kitchen is being outfitted with industrial equipment including jacketed kettles, a convection oven, and high-pressure burners.

However, staff say they’re still working through some operational challenges.

Senior Dietitian Shobna Shalini states that while there are minor issues with new machinery and other equipment, the upgrades are a significant step forward after years of delay.

Renovations are also underway in the pediatric ward and Central Sterile Supply Department, where a new steam sterilizer is already in place.

The hospital is preparing to install an electronic steamer to improve hygiene and sterilization processes.

At the operating theatres, the Health Minister was briefed on progress.

Currently, four of the hospital’s eight theatres are functional, with the remaining four expected to be completed soon.

Once completed, surgeries will shift to the refurbished theatres, allowing the next phase of renovation to proceed without major disruptions.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the Ministry is committed to completing the work efficiently and safely, and has urged teams on the ground to maintain momentum.

