Police officer charged with theft from elderly man

A 24-year-old police officer will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with one count of theft.

It is alleged that in March last year, the officer stole more than $3,000 from a 66-year-old man of Sigatoka.

Following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, she was charged under Section 291 (1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The accused was arrested yesterday and will appear in custody.

The officer is already on interdiction, having been earlier charged in relation to an alleged extortion case involving a Nasinu businessman.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.