COVID lessons guide pandemic preparedness

Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is using lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen preparedness for future health emergencies, officials say.

Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, highlighted this during submissions to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on its 2019 to 2023 annual report.

He was responding to concerns raised by Committee member Penioni Ravunawa about whether Fiji is adequately prepared for future major health crises.

Dr Korovavala said discussions with the Ministry of Health and the national HIV/AIDS task force have reinforced the importance of learning from past emergencies to better prepare for future threats.

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“We heard about the projections about other pandemics that might hit our country. We are working with your team to be able to sequence in a way that the current work that we are doing to be able to prepare better prepares us for the next pandemic, whatever that might be.”

He says the government is also using COVID-19 lessons to address current challenges, such as the HIV and drug crisis, while strengthening national response systems.

Dr Korovavala adds that his office plays a key coordination role across ministries and agencies to ensure responses are streamlined and effective.