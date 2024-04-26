Sayed-Khaiyum, Saneem’s application rejected

Lawyer Feizal Hannif (left) and Suva attorney Richard Naidu head to the courtroom

The Supreme Court has refused an application by former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem to intervene in a case.

This is in relation to a matter where Cabinet has made a referral to the Court concerning the interpretation of section 105(2)(b) of the Constitution.

This is in particular, whether an Independent Legal Services Commission finding in a disciplinary proceeding instituted against a legal practitioner, is consistent with the intended finding of guilt in the constitutional provisions.

Article continues after advertisement

Lawyer, Feizal Hannif is representing the Solicitor General’s Office, Anil Singh is representing Justice Alipate Qetaki, Parvesh Sharma is appearing for the Human Rights Commission and Richard Naidu is appearing for the Fiji Law Society.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem are being represented by Gul Fatima.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s application to be joined as an intervener was based on several ground

This includes his background as former Attorney General and Minister for Justice under various governments from 2007.

He has extensive experience of both Judicial Services Commission appointments process, drafting and adopting 2013 constitution

Sayed-Khaiyum submitted that the court would be assisted by his legal submission in relation to the philosophy, background, drafting, purpose, application and intended interpretation of the Constitution.

He also submitted that because he is facing criminal charges sanctioned by one of the public officers referred to in the Reference, the Director of Public Prosecutions, he has a particular interest in the issues raised by the Reference.

The Supreme Court Judges in the ruling stated that they do not see Sayed-Khaiyum as being in any different position from Saneem or indeed anyone else affected by decisions made either by Rabuku personally or in his name while acting as Director of Public Prosecutions.

Saneem made submissions stating that he has recently been charged with a criminal offence which he claims was sanctioned by Rabuku in his capacity as Director of Public Prosecution.

He contends that a finding that Rabuku was not eligible to hold that office would have an impact on his own criminal prceedings.

More to follow.