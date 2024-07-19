Man charged for alleged rental car scam

The Police Cyber Task Force has charged a 37-year-old man for allegedly fraudulently obtaining $260 in connection with a rental car scam.

Police say the victim sent the money to a bank account, the details of which were provided by the accused through a text message from a mobile number listed in a Facebook rental car advertisement.

This alleged incident occurred on July 19, 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact the accused using the provided number, the victim filed a report at the Namaka Police Station.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage by deception and is scheduled to appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.