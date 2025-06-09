Infanticide sentence focuses on rehab

A woman was convicted of infanticide in the Labasa High Court after causing the death of her newborn son.

This offence took place in March 2023.

The court acquitted her of murder, ruling that at the time of the offense her mind was disturbed due to the circumstances she faced.

The incident took place at her workplace where she unexpectedly gave birth and inflicted multiple stab wounds on the infant, resulting in severe blood loss and death.

Colleagues found her in a pool of blood and heard the baby crying before emergency services arrived.

The pre-sentencing report revealed the woman endured a difficult childhood marked by family hardships and emotional distress.

She left school early, struggled with relationships and concealed her pregnancy due to social pressures.

The report noted her active engagement in religious activities and her commitment to counselling, showing insight and remorse for her actions.

High Court judge Justice Lee Burney described infanticide as a sensitive offense that calls for a compassionate and rehabilitative approach.

The judge rejected calls for a deterrent sentence, emphasising that imprisonment should be a last resort.

Instead, the court imposed a community-based corrections order, requiring the woman to undergo further counselling and comply with supervision for one year.

The order also supports her intention to raise her daughter independently and reintegrate into society.

The court stated that this sentence aims to balance community safety with the woman’s rehabilitation, reflecting the complex nature of infanticide cases.

