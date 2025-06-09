High Court to rule on bail application in Nakasi murder case

[Epeli Laqeni being wheeled into court]

Former Corrections Officer Epeli Laqeni, who is charged with the alleged murder of his de facto partner in Nakasi last year, will learn later this month whether he will remain in remand or be released on bail.

Laqeni, who has been appearing in court in a wheelchair, has filed a second bail application, citing medical grounds.

His counsel told the court that Laqeni requires specialized treatment for his legs and faces the risk of permanent disability if the treatment is delayed.

The defence informed the court that a medical report from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s Orthopedic Department recommends that Laqeni remain hospitalized for treatment.

The Counsel also claimed that Laqeni currently sleeps on the floor at the remand center, which further increases the risk to his health.

However, State Counsel submitted that there is currently no specialist available to attend to Laqeni, but a team is expected to review his condition and advise when surgery can be scheduled.

The State also argued that, under a High Court order, Laqeni can still undergo surgery while in remand.

The prosecution also said that Laqeni is sleeping on the floor due to limited bed space at the remand center, which is prioritized for emergency cases, and that Laqeni is no longer classified as an emergency case.

The State further submitted that there is no evidence to suggest that conditions at the remand centre are inhumane.

In response, Laqeni’s lawyer told the court that his client is expected to undergo surgery by the end of this month.

He said that Laqeni will be confined to bed during recovery and that corrections officers may not be available to provide continuous care, making family support necessary.

Laqeni is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that he murdered his de facto partner in Nakasi between 3 and 5 September last year.

He was arrested on September 5th and later admitted to CWM Hospital for injuries allegedly sustained during the incident.

Justice Usaia Ratuvili is expected to deliver his ruling on the bail application on February 24th.

