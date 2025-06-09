Court orders psychiatric care for sacrilege suspect

Samuela Tawase.

A man accused of vandalising the Samabula Shiv Temple is unfit to stand trial.

Samuela Tawase appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning. A medical report confirmed he has schizophrenia and cannot enter a plea.

Police said the 28-year-old was not in a sound mental state during the alleged incident.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad said the accused cannot take part in court proceedings and must remain in custody for psychiatric care.

Tawase will return to court on August 13 with his legal guardian.

The court will reassess his condition then.

Magistrate Prasad stressed that Tawase must stay off drugs and take his medication properly.

