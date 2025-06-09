Court hears Minister queried rejected tender

A former procurement officer has told the Suva High Court he was called to a brief meeting with then Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma over a medical equipment tender.

Solomone Suguta, a former officer at Fiji Pharmaceutical Biomedical Services, said he and colleague Ana Veiqaravi were summoned to the Minister’s office in Suva.

He said the meeting lasted about 10 minutes. Dr Sharma asked why Hospineer did not get the tender for rural medical equipment.

Suguta said they told the Minister that the Evaluation Committee had rejected Hospineer. He said the company failed to meet key specifications.

Article continues after advertisement

He told the court that Hospineer did not clearly outline its costs. He also said the machines were too large for rural hospitals. He added that the equipment required conditions that were not suitable.

Suguta said the Hospineer was removed from the tender process based on these issues.

He said Dr Sharma then asked them to leave the evaluation documents behind. These included meeting minutes and assessment reports. Suguta said the Minister indicated he would use his powers to grant a waiver.

He also confirmed that an audit later found discrepancies in the process. However, he said the investigation was broader than just this purchase.

Suguta told the court that the owner of Hospineer was a former Health Ministry employee.

He said he later received a waiver letter and prepared a purchase order. He also received a request from Hospineer for advance payment for four machines.

The court heard the ministry paid more than $300,000. Only three machines were delivered despite approval for four.

Dr Sharma faces four charges, including abuse of office and breach of trust. He is accused of manipulating the 2011 tender to favour Hospineer.

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office. He is accused of approving a waiver without proper grounds.

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum faces two charges. These include approving another waiver and delaying the investigation.

The trial continues this afternoon before Justice Usaia Ratuvili at the High Court in Suva.