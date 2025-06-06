Court awaits final drug pleas

[file photo]

Four people who admitted their roles in bringing over 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine into Fiji last December have been told to rethink their pleas.

They are David Heritage, Cathy Tuirabe Bainisavu, Ratu Osea Levula, and Sakiusa Tuva. All four pleaded guilty on Tuesday before Justice Aruna Aluthge at the Lautoka High Court.

Five others,Justin Steven Masih Ho, Frank Louie P. Logaivau, Jale Aukerea, Viliame Colowaliku, and Aporosa Davelevu are still claiming innocence.

This morning, State lawyer Semi Rabuku said the number of witnesses had dropped from 60 to 34 after the guilty pleas. He also filed a summary of facts for the four.

The prosecution has asked for more time to go over the document before it is read in court next week.

Rabuku told the five remaining accused to use the weekend to think about their pleas.

There was no talk today about whether the four who pleaded guilty will turn state witness.

The case returns to court at 10am on Monday.

