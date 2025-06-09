Adultery endangers family and disciplined forces, warns chaplain

[File Photo]

Fiji Corrections Service Chaplain Reverend Ananaiasa Sorovakaca has raised alarm over cases of extra-marital affairs in the disciplined forces.

He warns that such behaviour is destructive and threatens families and workplaces.

His warning follows a recent tragedy in which a female prison officer was allegedly murdered by her de facto partner.

Rev Sorovakaca said the incident involved an alleged extramarital affair, highlighting the dangers of adultery.

Two months before the incident, he had preached against adultery, cautioning officers that such behaviour can ruin lives.

He compared adultery to murder, explaining that even without knives or weapons, it destroys lives.

“The church will continue to preach and openly rebuke harmful behaviours, while guiding couples through counselling and spiritual support.”

When a married couple engages in adultery, Reverend Sorovakaca states, it is like wielding a sharp blade; it harms both partners and leaves a lasting curse.

Rev Sorovakaca emphasised that marriage is a sacred covenant between couples and God. Instability at home affects not only officers but also workers in all sectors.

Having served in both the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Police, he said he has seen firsthand how unstable home lives disrupt professional performance.

“Marriage is a sacred covenant between couples and God. When it is broken, instability follows both at home and in the workplace.”

Rev Sorovakaca urged couples to safeguard their marriages, stressing that a stable family foundation is essential for any workplace.

The chaplain said the church would continue to preach against harmful behaviour. Ministers are urged to address these issues openly and provide counselling when needed.

At the recent Methodist Church conference, he stated that church ministers had proposed that recruits receive spiritual guidance to strengthen their moral and ethical foundations.

Rev Sorovakaca states that adultery is a spiritual, moral, and social issue that threatens families, communities and workplaces across Fiji.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Policing Berenado Daveta suggested that Commissioners investigate the matter, while Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua dismissed the question but reminded officers not to abuse their authority.

