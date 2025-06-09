Consumer council steps up Easter monitoring

[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has intensified its pre-Easter market surveillance, warning that current fuel concerns could influence consumer choices and spending behaviour during the festive shopping period.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council has launched nationwide monitoring operations to ensure fair trading practices as Easter shopping activity picks up.

She explains that inspections are focused on price displays, product quality, expiry dates, and the accuracy of promotions and advertised specials, as retailers roll out a variety of deals ahead of the holiday.

Shandil adds that teams are actively engaging with traders to ensure compliance and protect consumers at a time when demand for goods and services is high.

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“As we know, there’s a hype in shopping during Easter weekend because people get together and they celebrate the occasion. So, of course, our team is there, monitoring the prices of goods and services that are in high demand.”

The Council is taking a proactive approach to prevent price gouging through increased inspections and continuous engagement with businesses. Traders are reminded of their obligations to maintain fair pricing and avoid hoarding or exploitative practices.

At the same time, consumers are encouraged to shop competitively, compare prices, and make informed decisions to get the best deals.

The Consumer Council is urging the public to remain mindful of their spending and report any unfair trading practices as monitoring continues throughout the Easter period.