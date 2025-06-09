Consultations continue on village by-laws

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs states that thorough consultations are still underway to fast-track the proposed Village By-Laws with relevant stakeholders.

Minister Ifereimi Vasu says the Village By-Laws are rules designed to guide village life, support traditions, maintain order, and promote peace and health within communities.

He adds that advancing this proposal remains a key priority, especially in light of the recent rise in criminal activities.

Vasu further explains that, for successful implementation, the Ministry must first review all legal considerations.

“All the consultations are ongoing. Once we finish all those consultations and they are checked by the Solicitor-General, then it will be released to the public.”

Vasu adds that strengthening the Village By-Laws will help promote safety within villages and reinforce the authority of traditional leaders.

