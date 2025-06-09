Constitutional review sparks election debate

[File Photo]

Public concerns over the timing of Fiji’s 2013 Constitutional Review emerged during last night’s consultation.

Some participants questioned whether the process could be completed before next year’s general election.

Investment Consultant and consultation participant Sundeep Singh said the public does not want constitutional reform to be used as a tool for election campaigning.

He said that if the country wants a proper review, the election should be delayed so the work can be completed first.

Senior Counsel Aca Rayawa said that if the election cannot be moved under the Constitution, the discussions may not achieve much.

“We have about 14 months to work on. That’s the deadline. We can’t go beyond that if the Constitution doesn’t allow it. So let’s pick out which particular components are necessary. Constitutional assembly, how long do we need? If we only have 14 months, then we must start working now. We set the deadline for when it’s supposed to be done. This is supposed to be done now. Take away the irrelevant stuff. If we cannot go beyond 14 months, all these recommendations are useless. We’re just wasting time. These things should have been done long ago.”

In response, Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga said the government would hold the election as planned.

He said a Referendum Bill will be brought to Parliament next month, after which the Prime Minister will announce the members of the Constitution Review Commission.

Dialogue Fiji Executive Director Nilesh Lal said the election cannot be delayed because it would create a constitutional crisis.

He explained that the Constitution requires the vote to be held by February 7, 2027.

“Because the constitutional authority of the current Parliament is going to lapse. There will be a vacuum. There won’t be any lawful authority in Fiji to make laws, appropriate public money, and so forth.”

Lal added that the review does not need to depend on the government’s term.

He said the work can start now, continue for two years, and still run alongside the election.

He stressed that the process must be protected by law through a Constitution Review Act so the Commission can continue its work regardless of political changes.

