Community services introduced in Lau for minor charges

Community service has been reintroduced on the island of Lakeba, Lau, for individuals with minor charges.

This initiative was brought back by Acting Chief Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola during the recent island court sitting earlier this month.

The practice, which was common in the past, aims to curb migration and keep the community grounded on the island.

Article continues after advertisement

Five individuals were the first to serve their community service sentences as per the court’s decisions.

The provincial administration, along with district representatives, will collaborate with the police to supervise the tasks allocated to those serving community service.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.