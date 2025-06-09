Commission cautions against fake PhDs

The Higher Education Commission Fiji has raised concern over the rising number of individuals obtaining doctorates from unverified online providers.

HECF Director Dr Eci Naisele said while online learning was globally accepted, not all providers are legitimate. He emphasized that students and the public must verify the status of any higher education provider, whether local or overseas, before enrolling.

Dr Naisele urged employers to request formal recognition of qualifications and consult the Fiji Qualifications Framework or HECF before making recruitment or promotion decisions.

“We have noted an increase in the number of questionable PhD qualifications being obtained from unaccredited institutions or degree mills. These pose a risk to our higher education standards and can mislead employers, institutions, and the public.”

Dr Naisele said institutions must ensure applicants’ qualifications come from credible, accredited, and recognized universities or higher education providers.

He stressed that only qualifications obtained from accredited institutions recognized by national higher education authorities and listed on the Fiji Qualifications Framework are considered valid in Fiji.

Dr Naisele added that the Commission remains committed to protecting the integrity of Fiji’s higher education sector and safeguarding learners, employers, and institutions from fraudulent or substandard qualifications.

