Collective approach needed: Professor Prasad

Given the tight fiscal situation and huge burden of debt, it is crucial for the government to work collectively moving forward, says Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Speaking at the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s breakfast yesterday, he says they will enhance their partnership with all stakeholders, including private sector groups, trade unions, and civil society organizations, because it will greatly assist in decision-making.

He says they want to move away from that model of public sector-driven growth and towards a more sustainable model of private sector-led growth.

Professor Prasad says this will be through a conducive legislative environment, targeted government support, including appropriate tax incentives, infrastructure and skills development, and access to markets and policy consistency.