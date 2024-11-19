Collaboration and innovation key for Fiji’s future

As Fiji prepares for the Trade Exhibition set to begin this Thursday, it highlighted the crucial role of collaboration and innovation in driving the nation’s future growth.

Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali emphasized that Fiji’s National Development Plan envisions sustainable growth through strategic partnerships, particularly with China.

“It is through collaboration and innovation that we will have a look as envisaged by our National Development Plan. The plan also recognizes the role, and as it is today, to propel our mission towards future sustainable growth and prosperity. And I believe our partnership with China.”

The Trade Exhibition, which will feature a wide range of industries, offers a platform for further strengthening economic ties between Fiji and China.

Ali believes that the event will create new opportunities for collaboration, aligning with the goals of Fiji’s National Development Plan and reinforcing the importance of partnerships in driving long-term prosperity.