Coastal erosion pushes Serua to the brink

The harsh reality of climate change is not a distant threat but a daily struggle as coastal village continues to face the devastating effects of rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

Resident of Serua village Alusio Setareki explained this during a recent climate lecture in Suva.

He states that with their primary source of livelihood, fishing, being severely impacted, his community is now facing an existential crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

Setareki explained that coastal erosion is not just the physical loss of land but also a direct threat to the livelihoods of Serua’s residents, who depend heavily on fishing for both sustenance and income.

“We have tried to use our own manpower to counter climate change, but unfortunately we have been facing a losing battle. Please help us to restore our forefront.”

Setareki says the environmental changes have also led to the disappearance of marine life that once thrived in the area.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.