Climate-resilient infrastructure gets a $385m boost

Fiji is setting a benchmark in climate-resilient infrastructure following the signing of the $385 million agreement with the Asian Development Bank yesterday.

The agreement will finance the water security project which is expected to modernize our water and wastewater systems.

Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the initiative directly supports the National Development Plan 2025–2029 and the Water Sector Strategy 2050, both of which prioritize climate adaptation, ocean health, and reliable service delivery.

“I wish to also clarify that this borrowing is within our fiscal targets and investment focus area. At the end of July 2025, Government’s total debt stood at around $10.8 million, equivalent to 77.1 percent of GDP. Debt is projected at $11.7 billion or 79.8 percent of GDP by the end of July 2026.”

ADB Regional Director Aaron Batten says the project’s innovative features ensure efficient use of funds, improve lives, and strengthen regional water sector skills.

“This project will include support for the establishment of a Pacific Regional Water Operators Training Program to address these critical skills gaps across the water industry, with Fiji serving as a regional training hub. By taking a regional approach to training water operators, the program will not only benefit the Water Authority of Fiji, but also water utilities across the Pacific, particularly in those smaller Pacific countries where it would not be viable to set up dedicated national training programs.”

The ADB-financed project highlights the government’s commitment to enhancing water access, improving service delivery, and building climate-resilient infrastructure.

