Climate change impacts Taci village

Taci Village in Rewa is grappling with the severe impacts of climate change, prompting concern among its residents.

Turaga ni Koro Varani Lutu highlighted that the village, located in the Rewa Delta, is frequently inundated with water due to its proximity to small streams that connect to the Rewa River.

Lutu says Taci is the last village in the Delta which makes it more vulnerable to climate change.

“Our village is feeling the effects of climate change; the shoreline erosion and degradation of our reefs have led to a decline in fish populations, making it difficult to access food sources like we used to.”

Taci villagers lack bus services due to frequent road inundation and only minibuses operate in the area.

The villagers are developing plans to address these challenges.



