Climate action urgent for Pacific kids

The International Court of Justice has ruled that governments must do more to fight climate change and protect human rights, especially those of children.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali said this ruling was vital for Fiji and the Pacific.

She states children are already suffering from rising seas, stronger storms, extreme heat, and loss of food and water security.

“This is a landmark moment for every child in Fiji and across the Pacific. The ICJ has confirmed what our communities have been saying for years climate change is a threat to children’s survival, protection, development, and dignity. Now, there is no legal or moral excuse for inaction. Our children deserve better.”

Ali adds many children miss school because of flooding or have to learn in unsafe, overheated classrooms.

Others face health risks from diseases made worse by climate change.

She said the ruling confirmed climate change threatens children’s survival, health, education, and safety.

Ali urges the government and communities to include children in climate plans, improve schools and health services, and invest in family support.

This decision leaves no excuse for delay and according to Ali, children deserve urgent action now.

