Clarify legitimacy of Fiji’s Constitution: Raikaci

Naomi Raikaci [Photo: Supplied]

Former Magistrate and Unity Fiji lawyer Naomi Raikaci has called on the Supreme Court to help the people understand which Constitution is the legitimate law of the land.

Raikaci made the submission in the Cabinet’s case seeking the Court’s opinion on the interpretation of sections 159 and 160 of the 2013 Constitution.

She argued that Unity Fiji maintains the 1997 Constitution remains valid, as no judicial ruling has determined that it was lawfully abrogated.

Raikaci told the Court that many Fijians are confused, saying the people deserve clarity on which Constitution stands as the true supreme law.

She further submitted that the 2013 Constitution was not made by the people, and urged the Court to accept and declare the 1997 Constitution as still in force.

The hearing continues this afternoon in Veiuto.

