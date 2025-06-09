Chinese tourists remanded over alleged meth bust

Two Chinese nationals appeared at the Nadi Magistrates Court today after their arrest in connection with the alleged discovery of methamphetamine during coordinated raids across the Central, Southern and Western divisions.

The pair, who entered Fiji on five-month tourist visas were intercepted in Martintar and Vuda on Tuesday.

They have been jointly charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs under Fiji’s narcotics laws.

The case was called before Magistrate Semi Babitu this morning but had to be adjourned as no Chinese translator was available. Both suspects have been remanded in custody until Monday.

Their arrest followed joint operations by the Fiji Police Force’s Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence Department, Fiji Detector Dog Unit, Police Mobile Force, and the Fiji Immigration Department.

Police have not released the quantity of drugs allegedly seized but confirmed investigations are continuing.

