Chinese Embassy urges nationals in Fiji to obey local laws

[Photo Credit: HPR]

The Chinese Embassy in Fiji has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes, following recent police raids allegedly involving Chinese nationals.

In a statement, the embassy said it firmly opposes all forms of drug crimes, including manufacturing and trafficking, and continues to take a rigorous approach in combating such activities.

It further reminded all Chinese citizens in Fiji to strictly comply with local laws and regulations, and to refrain from any form of illegal or criminal activity.

