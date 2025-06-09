China pledges investment, scholarships and climate support

China and Fiji have strengthened their strategic partnership, built on mutual respect, win-win cooperation and justice.

The move comes as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Jian said the principles guiding the relationship would steer both countries into a new golden chapter.

Zhou highlighted three key areas of focus. Under Partners in Progress, China will increase imports of Fijian products, encourage Chinese investment, and support climate action.

“Let us be allies in improving global governance. The Global Governance Initiative, GGI, recently proposed by President Xi Jinping and the Ocean of Peace advocated by Prime Minister Rabuka, offer new solutions for improving global governance. China stands ready to work with Fiji to uphold the UN-centered international system and the WTO-based multilateral treaty order.”

Under Brothers in Spirit, Jian states that China will continue sending medical teams, offering scholarships, fostering exchanges, and establish direct flights to create an aerial economic corridor.

Under Allies in Global Governance, China pledged support for Fiji’s Ocean of Peace initiative, the Global Governance Initiative and a UN-centered multilateral system, promoting global solidarity and shared progress.

The anniversary event at Albert Park featured cultural performances from Fiji and China and a 600-drone display marking China’s 76th founding anniversary.

Families and children braved heavy rain to witness the spectacle, underlining the celebration’s significance.

Zhou acknowledged Fiji as the shining pearl of the South Pacific and urged the two countries to embrace the next chapter of cooperation.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in his speech outlined the strong cooperation between Fiji and China in regional and multilateral initiatives, including South-South Cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative, and global campaigns like the Ocean of Peace.

He noted China’s key role in advancing regionalism and supporting the Ocean of Peace Declaration, in line with President Xi Jinping’s five principles of peaceful coexistence.

“The Coalition Government will continue to recognize the contribution of the Chinese community, who have been a vital component of our society, contributing immensely to the socio-economic development of modern Fiji, and providing a rich heritage that has made Fiji such a vibrant, robust hub in the entire Oceania region.”

The event last night in Suva ended with a toast to China’s prosperity, enduring China-Fiji friendship and the health and happiness of all present.

