Cherry-picking passengers against the law: LTA

The Land Transport Authority is issuing a stern reminder to taxi drivers to uphold the code of conduct stipulated by law for public service vehicle license holders.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, says there has been an increase in public complaints regarding taxi drivers’ allegedly cherry-picking passengers and denying services for short-run requests.

The acting CEO states that the recent increase in reported incidents from members of the public, where taxi drivers deviate from their commitment to providing essential services, is a matter of concern for both the authority and the public.

Rokosawa emphasizes that taxi drivers have a responsibility to serve all members of the public without discrimination or bias.

He adds that cherry-picking passengers and denying services for short-run requests not only goes against the principles of public service but also violates the legal obligations set forth for public service vehicle license holders.

Rokosawa is urging taxi drivers to recommit to their duty as public service providers.

The Authority will also actively monitor and address reported incidents, and strict actions will be taken against those found in violation of the code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Fiji Taxi Association general secretary Ashwin Lal says this should not be happening.

However, on the other hand Lal claims drivers also refuse short runs due to poor road conditions.

“If the road condition is ok , everything is ok no one is above the law they have to pick the passenger and take them never mind it is for $1.50 or ten dollar distance. “

The Land Transport (Public Service Vehicles) Regulations 2000, Regulation 32(6) states a person may hire any taxi if it is permitted by this regulation to carry passengers within or to the zone which the passenger requires and the person in charge of the taxi must not refuse any person intending to hire a taxi.