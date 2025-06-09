Charters dismisses “runner” claims

Responding to social media trolls claiming he had fled to Australia, former journalist Charlie Charters has dismissed the allegations as false, warning of the dangers of online misinformation.

Charters spoke with FBC News at Nadi International Airport last night upon returning to the country ahead of his Monday court hearing.

Dismissing claims that he had “made a runner,” Charters said such narratives are part of a wider problem where individuals use social media to damage Fiji’s image.

He described this as a “curse,” with people “white anting” the nation and portraying it in an unfairly negative light.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the rumors were “obviously untrue,” pointing to his return as proof. While not personally troubled by the speculation, he expressed concern over how easily such misinformation is believed.

Charters urged the public to be vigilant, question online content, and avoid believing in gossip.

“Don’t believe in gossip. Don’t believe in rumours. Use your intelligence. They’re relying on everybody to be unintelligent, to be like sheep and just follow around everybody. So, I was delighted that they started spreading those stories because it was so obviously untrue, and here I am at Nadi Airport proving everybody wrong.”

Charters was granted court permission to travel to Australia for work between March 5 and 26 and returned in line with those conditions.