Change must come from within, says Tui Bua

A call for community-led change in Bua has been strongly emphasized by the paramount chief, Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka.

He stressed that meaningful progress in the province must come from within, saying lasting change can only be driven by the people of Bua themselves, not outsiders.

Ratu Makutu made the remarks while officiating at the opening of the Yellow Ribbon Symposium in Nabouwalu, an initiative led by the Fiji Corrections Service.

He commended the agency for taking rehabilitation awareness directly into villages and communities across the 54 villages in the province, highlighting the critical role of the vanua and family support systems in helping former inmates reintegrate successfully.

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Tui Bua says rehabilitation does not end at the correctional facility, but continues in the community—where acceptance, guidance, and support are essential for reducing reoffending.

He adds that a collective approach involving families, community leaders, and faith-based groups is key to ensuring those returning home are given a second chance to rebuild their lives.

Currently, there are 28 individuals from Bua serving sentences in correctional facilities around the country.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Ribbon Walk will be held tomorrow in Nabouwalu, marking the culmination of a week-long series of awareness programs aimed at promoting second chances and safer communities.