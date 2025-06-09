Celebrating culture through film

The much-anticipated 2025 Korean Film Festival has returned to Fiji, offering a unique opportunity for Fijians and Koreans to connect through the power of cinema.

This year’s event is centered on a powerful theme, family values and shared cultural understanding.

Speaking at the launch, Counsellor Kim Myong-Jun from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea says that the main purpose of holding the event each year is to provide a platform for people to engage with one another and share cultural experiences.

“Actually, the movies we are screening during this film festival are very family-centered. And unlike the other Korean movies that are very famous these days, like Squid Game or others it’s not like that. It’s not the Squid Game style where somebody is killing or dying. It’s very peaceful, very family-oriented, and you can watch it with like-minded people.”

He adds that three carefully selected Korean films will be featured in this year’s festival, all centered around the theme of family portraying stories of families facing challenges but ultimately finding ways to overcome them.

The 2025 Korean Film Festival began on Tuesday and will continue until Friday, July 25, at Damodar City Center.

The festival is part of Korea Week 2025, which also includes the K-Pop Fiji Festival and the Korean Ambassador’s Cup Taekwondo Championship.

