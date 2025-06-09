CCoF warns traders over VAT charges

[Photo/file]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has recorded 78 complaints related to VAT and duty charges this year, identified through market surveillance and consumer feedback.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the complaints highlight ongoing issues in the market, prompting closer monitoring of trader practices and action where needed.

Shandil says that the Council maintains a database of repeat offenders to ensure persistent non-compliance is addressed.

“These traders have been repeatedly identified through our surveys, complaints analytics and market surveillance. Their non-compliance has been flagged to the relevant authorities for enforcement.”

Shandil says the Council sometimes publicly names traders to raise consumer awareness and reinforce the importance of compliance.

“This approach complements statutory enforcement by warning consumers and encouraging traders to follow the rules.”

The Council urges consumers to report issues related to pricing, VAT, or duty charges.

