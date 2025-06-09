Cautious approach to village bylaws amid push for reform

[File Photo]

Police will not aggressively enforce any village bylaws until critical gaps are addressed, says Assistant Commissioner of Police Loraini Seru.

ACP Seru says while the relevant authorities are working closely with traditional leaders and community policing officers to review and strengthen bylaws, many of which require amendments – the matter is still sensitive.

She stresses that enforcement cannot move ahead forcefully while both officers and communities lack full clarity on the legal scope and restrictions.

Seru says the review is not only about empowering police, but also ensuring villages understand their responsibilities under the law.

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“We are not being aggressive in the enforcement of the bylaws because it needs some amendments and changes, not only for the enforcement body, the police, but also for the villages, for the local communities,”

ACP Seru adds that awareness remains a key concern, with communities needing to fully grasp the legal bindings before stricter enforcement can take place.