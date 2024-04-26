Casual dock worker raises issue of exploitation

Waisake Tuimereke

A long-standing employee at the Lautoka Wharf has called on the government to intervene in securing permanent positions for workers like him.

Waisake Tuimereke who has been diligently serving as a dock casual for 14 years, highlights the glaring issue of perpetual temporary contracts that deprive workers of essential benefits and stability.

During the recent national minimum wage consultations, Tuimereke shed light on the plight of numerous dock casuals who continue to be relegated to daily contracts without any progression towards semi-permanent or permanent positions despite their years of service.

Tuimereke argues that its not only disheartening but also exploitative, particularly when workers are called in during busy periods without any assurance of long-term employment.

He says his concerns extend beyond job security, as there are issues regarding leave entitlements and sick pay, rights that are typically associated with permanent employment but remain elusive for casual workers like himself.

In response to these grievances, Ministry of Employment Manager North/West Compliance Division, Eferemo Ratucoko assures that the matter is under thorough investigation.

Ratucoko reveals that their initial findings indicate the involvement of two companies in the exploitation of casual workers at the wharf.

Furthermore, he confirms that the Ministry is delving into similar cases in Suva.