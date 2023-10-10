Cancer Society receives $10k boost

The Fiji Cancer Society has received a significant boost in their relentless fight against cancer, through the donation of $10,000 from the Reddy Foundation.

This noteworthy contribution highlights the foundation’s steadfast commitment to the well-being of the community and its unwavering support for a cause that affects countless lives.

Area General Manager of Tanoa Group of Hotels, Narend Kumar says this is an example of how individuals and organizations can unite to create a profound impact in the lives of those battling cancer.

Kumar emphasizes that this act is a pledge to sustain the vital work of the Fiji Cancer Society and to provide unwavering support to those who face the challenges of cancer with remarkable courage and resilience.

He says that the relationship between the hotel and the society is not a new one; it has flourished over several years.

Kumar adds that Tanoa Group of Hotels was one of the pioneers in recognizing the pressing need to assist individuals affected by cancer, a vision that was initially ignited by Y.P. Reddy.