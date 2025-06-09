Calls to reclaim traditional knowledge

Dr. Simione Sevudredre

Fiji’s is facing pressing challenges in terms of the preservation and transmission of indigenous and traditional knowledge system.

This was highlighted by Fijian cultural expert and educator, Dr. Simione Sevudredre, who says Fiji’s formal education system, from preschool to tertiary, prioritises Western knowledge, leaving little space for the teaching of indigenous knowledge.

He says over time, our minds have become full of other histories and knowledges, but our own indigenous knowledge has been neglected.

He stressed that reclaiming and mainstreaming indigenous knowledge, through language, culture, and traditions, is essential for the success of both national and regional initiatives.

“The challenge here in Fiji, we have barely reached 200 years from colonial to post-colonial, we’ve forgotten a lot of our traditional knowledge.”

Indigenous Fijian Postdoctoral Researcher, Dr. Salanieta Kitolelei, highlighted the importance of understanding different knowledge systems, saying we need to consider this before integrating them into policy or resource management.

“While local knowledge arises from individual lived experience, traditional knowledge is communal and transferable, and indigenous knowledge is unique to indigenous peoples, encompassing culture, rituals, and identity.”

Both experts called for urgent action to preserve Fiji’s indigenous knowledge, stressing that policies and initiatives will only succeed if communities on the ground are engaged and empowered.

