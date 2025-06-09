Calls for overhaul of sex education in schools

File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement is calling for urgent reforms in sex education, saying the current abstinence-only model is failing young people.

The call comes after FBC News revealed that 489 teenage pregnancies were recorded in the first six months of this year, including eight cases involving girls under the age of 15.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh says the rising numbers reflect systemic failures.

“It’s a huge shame on ourselves that we have this situation, and when we know what needs to be done, and we still hold on to very old-fashioned values of abstinence-only models, which we know doesn’t work.”

Singh says abstinence-only education fuels stigma, shame, and discrimination around adolescent pregnancies. She is pushing for age-appropriate, comprehensive sexuality education that empowers young people with practical knowledge.

She adds it’s about teaching consent, understanding reproductive health, and knowing the consequences of actions.

But Education Minister Aseri Radrodro insists policies are in place to address the issue and calls for a community-wide approach.

“Put their hands together collectively, collaboratively, in a manner that we will all advocate towards lifting the standard of quality of education in Fiji and also looking after the children in the education system.”

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad agrees teenage pregnancy is a serious concern and says some policies may need review.

“How do we handle these matters, particularly sex education in schools. Sometimes these can be sensitive matters, culturally sensitive as well, religiously sensitive.”

Professor Prasad adds that teenage pregnancy carries high social and economic costs for Fiji.

