Cagi becomes Fiji’s first IFP designer

Kalesi Samanunu Cagi [Source: Fiji Aiports/Facebook]

Fiji Airports has marked a historic milestone with Kalesi Samanunu Cagi becoming the country’s first Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji-endorsed Instrument Flight Procedure Designer.

The achievement strengthens Fiji’s aviation capabilities and sets a benchmark for women in technical leadership roles. It also brings the organization closer to establishing a fully accredited IFP office locally, reducing reliance on overseas providers.

Fiji Airports CEO Mesake Nawari described the certification as a proud moment for the industry, saying Cagi’s dedication and expertise demonstrate the depth of talent Fiji Airports is nurturing.

Cagi, who has led the Aeronautical Information Services unit since 2023, has expanded the team from three to 13 specialists. Her qualification allows her to design, review, and maintain instrument flight procedures for all airports in Fiji, covering obstacle assessments, terrain analysis, and coding for flight management systems.

Cagi says the certification highlights progress for the next generation of aviation professionals and shows that technical excellence can develop in Fiji with the right support.

Fiji Airports also acknowledged the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji for endorsing the Standard Document for Instrument Flight Procedure Service Providers, enabling this certification.

The organization says this achievement reflects its commitment to building sovereign aviation capabilities and delivering safe, world-class services across the region.

