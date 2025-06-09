Cabinet greenlights Criminal Records Bill 2025

[file photo]

Cabinet has agreed that the Criminal Records Bill 2025 be finalised for tabling in Parliament.

Fiji’s current criminal records framework imposes lifelong consequences for minor and historical offences, creating enduring barriers to employment, education and international mobility for rehabilitated citizens.

The absence of a comprehensive and automatic mechanism for non-disclosure undermines rehabilitation, perpetuates stigma and contradicts national values of fairness and second chances.

The Criminal Records Bill 2025 seeks to align Fiji with international best practices by enabling reintegration, reducing structural exclusion and restoring dignity to law-abiding individuals.

