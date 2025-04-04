CABI partnership boosts Fiji's Agri-future

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International is exploring new partnerships with Fiji to support agricultural development and environmental sustainability.

A delegation from CABI met with Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu and senior officials to discuss a potential partnership.

The talks focused on aligning CABI’s expertise with Fiji’s agricultural priorities in pest control, trade, digital development and knowledge sharing.

CABI Regional Director for East and South East Asia Dr Feng Zhang stated that the organization aimed to strengthen ties with key stakeholders.

This, he said includes the ministry, universities and biosecurity agencies.

He pointed out the importance of understanding Fiji’s needs to develop projects that support farmers and improve agricultural resilience.

Rayalu said the ministry was focused on growing the agricultural sector and welcomed partnerships that provided technical expertise and research-based solutions.

He added that cooperation with organizations like CABI was essential for long-term progress.

The CABI team also held discussions with other ministry officials to explore ways to integrate their programs with Fiji’s existing agricultural strategies.

