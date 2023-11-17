Business houses support Movember

In support of Movember and to help create awareness about prostate cancer, Damodar Group of Companies, in partnership with Motibhai Group, Hot Bread Kitchen, Quality Print, and Pink Cloud, donated more than $10,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society.

According to the Fiji Cancer Society Clinical Nurse, Karolina Tamani, the funds will be used for treatment and the patient’s rehabilitation.

The clinical nurse says that the funds will enable them to reach people living with cancer in their homes.

“Supplying them with diapers and other basic care needs like dressings, catheters, and stoma bags for those who have anorectal surgery so they are directed to use the abdomen.”

Tamani also highlighted that the funds will help create more awareness in outer communities.

“Last year, we conducted 83 cancer screenings and raised awareness in the outer community in far-to-reach areas. We covered about 66,000 km with the cars and drivers.”

The Fiji Cancer Society is encouraging all Fijians to have regular medical checkups because cancer is treatable if detected early.