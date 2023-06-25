Budget to include support for RKS

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The upcoming budget announcement will also address the restoration and welfare of the recently destroyed dormitory of Ratu Kadavulevu School in Tailevu.

This has been assured by Education Minister Aseri Radodro following a visit to affected students yesterday.

The visit brought a sense of relief as the Minister also delivered contributions from generous donors aimed at aiding the school’s borders.

Recognizing the magnitude of the task at hand, Radrodro acknowledged the responsibility placed on the staff of the Ministry of Education.

Radrodro says the rehabilitation and rebuilding of RKS would require a concerted effort and a collaborative approach, involving not only the government but also the support of various stakeholders, including donors, parents, and the wider community.

A fire earlier this month destroyed the school’s dormitory (Bure Sukuna).

Meanwhile, this is the second fire in five years at the school.