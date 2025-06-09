Bua organic farmers find opportunity in challenges

A couple from Bua is leading the way in promoting organic farming in Fiji, turning their rural farm into both a training hub and a business.

Karen and Arthur Mills, who run the Mudrenacagi Organic Learning Farm in Wainunu, Bua, have spent the past decade proving that sustainable agriculture can thrive in remote communities.

“We do a lot of training for organic farmers, for farmers on our island. And on Taveuni. So, over the past year, we’ve trained probably over 70, 80 people in organic farming techniques”

Located far from major markets, the couple has focused on value-adding to survive and expand.

From honey and beeswax products to chili sauces, jams, and body balms, they’ve created a diverse line of goods that are attracting growing interest.

“We are so proud to see that the word organic is starting to spread out in Fiji. The only thing we have to do now is to protect that word, organic. Because everybody can just use it. So, we have to be careful to protect that”

The couple believes the future of farming lies in organic practices, not just for healthier produce but also for environmental sustainability.

“It’s healthy soil, healthy food, healthy lifestyle. That is important that we do that. It’s also an environmental thing”

Ten years after starting their organic journey, the Mills say they are encouraged to see government support for sustainable agriculture.

For them, the Mudrenacagi Organic Learning Farm is more than a business, it’s a movement to ensure healthier food, empowered farmers, and a greener Fiji.

