Browne returns as FCCC Chair, Abraham resigning

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel has this afternoon confirmed that Cecil Browne has returned as Chair of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Immanuel also confirmed that former FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham was appointed to the position on Christmas Eve.

When asked whether Abraham had been removed, the Minister said he was not removed, but is instead in the process of resigning.

He says Abraham should now focus on other priority areas of the economy, rather than on FCCC’s internal processes and governance.

FBC News understands Abraham had recently signalled an intention to look into the latest electricity tariff increase following his appointment.

Immanuel says issues relating to processes and governance at FCCC will now be handled by his Commerce Ministry team.

We are seeking responses from Joel Abraham and line Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

