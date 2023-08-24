Bowen visits village to see resilient infrastructure

Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, visited Nadaro Village in Tailevu yesterday to witness how the Australian government is contributing to climate-resilient infrastructure in Fiji.

Through a collaborative endeavor with the Fijian government, Australia has played a crucial role in constructing a walkway, setting up water tanks, and establishing a foot crossing in Nadaro.

Bowen expressed Australia’s sense of pride in its substantial contribution to these initiatives.

“I’m also delighted that my last engagement here is a visit to this beautiful village to see the practical impact of Australia in Fiji working together with other developing partners. Making people’s lives a little bit easier on a day-to-day basis, putting a new bridge.

Bowen provided reassurance of backing for upcoming projects aimed at tackling the repercussions of climate change.

In the past, villagers utilized coconut tree trunks as makeshift crossings.

However, these were frequently swept away during periods of intense rainfall, according to the villagers.