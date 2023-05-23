Boat operators benefit from GCC meeting

The Great Council of Chiefs has greatly helped boat operators in the last few months of preparation until today.

Boat operator Inoke Bakoso says the boat fare is $10 one way, and yesterday alone, he earned $250.

The Viwa man says on a normal day, he usually earns $50.

For boat operator Savenaca Komaisavai, they are used to serving delegations that wish to travel to the island.

“This is a blessing in disguise for us, its a win-win situation where we provide the service to them, and we are paid.”

The boat operators are looking forward to providing the boat transfer services to and from the island during the two day meeting.

The 2023 Great Council of Chiefs meeting begins tomorrow.