Blocked drains expose deep waste management failures

The Pacific Recycling Foundation says the recent road flooding highlighted by the Fiji Roads Authority is a clear sign that Fiji needs a more coordinated and long-term approach to waste management.

FRA teams recently found large amounts of household rubbish — including plastic bottles, takeaway containers and food wrappers — blocking cross culverts and catch pits during clean-up efforts. PRF says this confirms what they have been warning about for years: poor rubbish disposal is not just an environmental problem, but a systems problem.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the issue runs deeper than blocked drains.

“When drains continue to be blocked and roads are affected, it tells us that what we are facing is not just a clean-up issue — it is a behaviour issue, a system issue, and an accountability issue.”

Deo says cleaning drains is important, but cannot solve the problem on its own if irresponsible disposal continues at homes and in communities. He says Fiji must shift away from reactive responses and adopt structured systems supported by clear responsibilities, awareness, collaboration and enforcement.

He warns that the impacts of poor waste management fall most heavily on vulnerable communities, especially during cyclone season when heavy rain increases health and safety risks.

Deo says this is why the PRF’s Vaka Forum series was established to bring together key agencies and sectors to design coordinated solutions.

The Forums aim to improve waste management at the source and reduce pressure on landfills and dumpsites.

PRF says the FRA’s findings should be treated as a strong reminder that Fiji needs long-term, properly coordinated waste solutions rather than temporary fixes. The Foundation says it will continue working with stakeholders to strengthen inclusive recycling programs and build safer, more sustainable communities.

