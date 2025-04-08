Blaze causes $100k in damages

Initial investigation by the National Fire Authority suggests that the cooking area at the rear of Aosen Food Takeaways in Nabua is likely the starting point of the fire that destroyed the business on Sunday.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says fire investigators will start work soon to determine the probable cause of the fire.

Sowane says the concrete structure with a corrugated iron roof sustained 80 percent damage, with the cost of damage estimated at $100,000.

He calls on business owners, especially eatery proprietors, to ensure that flammable items likely to cause a fire are stored properly in a safe space.

The NFA chief also says high-risk businesses such as restaurants require staff to be prepared to handle fire emergencies.

He says the training ensures that staff know what to do in the event of a fire, potentially preventing further damage and ensuring safety.

