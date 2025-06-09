Bill could sideline future voters, warns NFP

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns are growing that provisions in the proposed National Referendum Bill could sideline young people from engaging in Fiji’s political process, with the National Federation Party warning of long-term consequences for civic participation.

Making submissions before a parliamentary committee, NFP General Secretary Kamal Iyer strongly criticized a clause that would prevent individuals under the age of 18 from taking part in any form of referendum-related activity.

Iyer argued that while minors are not eligible to vote, completely excluding them from observing or engaging in discussions around a referendum is unnecessary and counterproductive.

“This discourages our future generations from becoming interested in politics, in national politics, in the discourse of their country”

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Under the proposed provision, those under 18 would be barred from participating in activities linked to a referendum, raising questions about whether they could attend public forums, follow campaign events, or engage in discussions about national issues.

Iyer said such restrictions risk limiting opportunities for civic education at a formative stage.

He emphasized that exposure to democratic processes is critical in shaping informed and engaged citizens.

Committee members, including Faiyaz Koya, raised questions about how referendum rules should balance openness with safeguards against misinformation or undue influence.

However, the NFP maintained that existing frameworks governing elections already provide sufficient guidance without excluding young people entirely.

The party also warned that limiting engagement could have unintended consequences, including apathy or disengagement among future voters.