Beqa women lead the fight to end violence against women and girls

About 60 women from Tikina Sawau in Beqa are spending two weeks learning how to fight back, not with force, but with knowledge, confidence, and community action.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) has launched this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women and Girls campaign on Beqa Island, marking the start of its national awareness drive under the theme “Ending Impunity.”

The intensive training focuses on gender equality, women’s rights, legal literacy, and technology-facilitated violence, aiming to build a network of trained advocates who can lead community responses to gender-based violence.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the Beqa training is part of a long-term partnership with the Rewa Provincial Office, which has made gender equality a key part of its own development agenda.

“It’s encouraging to see provinces like Rewa recognising that women’s empowerment and social progress go hand in hand. This shows real vision — that ending violence against women is part of building stronger, fairer communities.”

Since 2023, FWCC has run six community training sessions across Rewa for both men and women, focusing on human rights and the law.

More than 100 men have also graduated from the Male Advocacy for Women’s Human Rights program, which challenges men to reflect on their behaviour and influence others toward equality and respect.

Ali says FWCC’s work continues to align with Fiji’s National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls (2023) and is supported by Australia and New Zealand, who have funded the organisation’s outreach for more than three decades.

